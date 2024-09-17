Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 570 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,054,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

