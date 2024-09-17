Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 3,995 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

