Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 284 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

