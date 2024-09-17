Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 1,354 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $194.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.32. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

