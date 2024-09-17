Lycopodium Limited (LYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Lycopodium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Insider Activity at Lycopodium

In other Lycopodium news, insider Steven Chadwick acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73). Insiders own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

