Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,551. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 466.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
