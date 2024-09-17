Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,494,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,782,000 after buying an additional 2,473,346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.