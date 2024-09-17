Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $426,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,799.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 518,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500,938 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 324,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.