Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,128 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,322,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,571,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

