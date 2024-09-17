Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $277.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

