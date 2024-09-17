Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

