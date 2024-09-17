Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

