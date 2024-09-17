Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBPH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,244. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

