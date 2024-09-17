Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 2.9 %

LZRFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,297. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

