loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 414,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 528,770 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $2.90.

Several brokerages have commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,122,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,748,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,122,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,748,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,198,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,740. 83.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its position in loanDepot by 107.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

