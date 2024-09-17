Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 3,431 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RIO opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

