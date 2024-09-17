Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $448.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.