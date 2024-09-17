Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.70. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

