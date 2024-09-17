Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.