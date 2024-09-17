Lmcg Investments LLC Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

