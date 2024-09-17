Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 414 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $892.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $897.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

