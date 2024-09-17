Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.54

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 16669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,560,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

