LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.20

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $58.18 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,856 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19835987 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,086,049.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

