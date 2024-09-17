Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 8% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,674,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,080,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

