LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.94. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.16.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

