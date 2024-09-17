Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Declares GBX 0.45 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Learning Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.92. The firm has a market cap of £590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19).
About Learning Technologies Group
