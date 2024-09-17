Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Declares GBX 0.45 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.92. The firm has a market cap of £590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

About Learning Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.