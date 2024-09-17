Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.7 %

LEA stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

