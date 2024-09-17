LayerZero (ZRO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $419.29 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $419.29 million and $113.03 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.68987417 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $62,056,772.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

