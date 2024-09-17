Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on LVRO. Barclays lowered their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lavoro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.
View Our Latest Report on LVRO
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.