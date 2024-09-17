Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVRO. Barclays lowered their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lavoro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

