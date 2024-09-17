L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $418.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

