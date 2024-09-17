L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $614.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

