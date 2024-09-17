L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
