L & S Advisors Inc Has $6.28 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $335.26 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

