Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.75

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 4103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

