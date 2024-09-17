Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

