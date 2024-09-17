Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Dividend History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.