Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.79) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday.
Kooth Stock Up 5.4 %
Kooth Company Profile
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
