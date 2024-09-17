Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.79) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday.

KOO stock opened at GBX 340.32 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.40. The company has a market capitalization of £124.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31,600.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 344 ($4.54).

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

