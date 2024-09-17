KOK (KOK) Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $267,964.65 and approximately $148,862.37 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.90 or 1.00043850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00063209 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,460.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

