Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Klabin Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Klabin has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.33.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klabin will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.38%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

