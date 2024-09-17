Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $25.16 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

