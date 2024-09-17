Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $99.68 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $99.68 million and $26,566.91 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.