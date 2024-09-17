Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $8.11 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Kava has a total market cap of $323.75 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00040246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.