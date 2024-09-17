Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KAO Stock Up 1.1 %
KAO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,334. KAO has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.
About KAO
