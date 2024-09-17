Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KAO Stock Up 1.1 %

KAO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,334. KAO has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

