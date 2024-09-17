Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kaltura stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 70,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.74. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 155.01% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 71.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 702,240 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kaltura by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

