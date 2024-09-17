Jupiter Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $46.38 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.72058464 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $40,704,072.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

