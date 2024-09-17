JUNO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.91 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. JUNO has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $28,239.45 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

