JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,035 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,038 ($13.71). Approximately 220,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 333,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,134 ($14.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JTC

JTC Stock Down 8.8 %

JTC Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 935.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7,539.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.