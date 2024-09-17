Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,625,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,109 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 180,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.02 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

