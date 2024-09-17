John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,683. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.