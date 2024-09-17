John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,683. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $449,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $653,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

