John Fieldly Sells 74,847 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. 3,669,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

