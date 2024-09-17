JOE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $115.83 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $115.83 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,075,252 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

